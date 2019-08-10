Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 102.07 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 157.99% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.