Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tyme Technologies Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.42, which is potential 1,301.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.