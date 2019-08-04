Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Tyme Technologies Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively the consensus price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.42, which is potential 1,301.82% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
