Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.39 and it happens to be 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.