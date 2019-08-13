Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.85 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. In other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.63% and its average price target is $159.87.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 73.2% respectively. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.