Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.74 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 114.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 81.8% respectively. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.