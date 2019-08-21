Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and has 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 16.8% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.