Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and has 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 16.8% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.