Comparison of Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Both Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 16 3.95 N/A 1.55 9.16 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.84 N/A 1.62 13.70

In table 1 we can see Two River Bancorp and The First of Long Island Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Two River Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Two River Bancorp is presently more affordable than The First of Long Island Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Two River Bancorp and The First of Long Island Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Two River Bancorp’s current beta is 0.38 and it happens to be 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Two River Bancorp and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 55.3%. About 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are The First of Long Island Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while The First of Long Island Corporation has 10.88% stronger performance.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 9 of the 8 factors Two River Bancorp.