Comparison of Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 3.96 N/A 1.55 9.16 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.51 N/A 0.76 20.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Two River Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY), which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Two River Bancorp’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.4% of Two River Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has 15.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Two River Bancorp beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.