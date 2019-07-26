Comparison of Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 3.00 N/A 1.51 9.95 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.83 N/A 3.40 10.68

Table 1 demonstrates Two River Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Two River Bancorp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Two River Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta means Two River Bancorp’s volatility is 62.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Two River Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 58.7% respectively. About 10.3% of Two River Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -1.83% weaker performance while Evans Bancorp Inc. has 11.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Two River Bancorp.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.