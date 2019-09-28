Comparison of Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 20 0.00 7.34M 1.55 9.16 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 0.00 15.71M 0.45 9.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Two River Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial Inc. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Two River Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 37,372,708.76% 9.7% 1% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 377,517,181.72% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. From a competition point of view, AmeriServ Financial Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while AmeriServ Financial Inc. has 1.74% stronger performance.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.