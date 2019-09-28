Comparison of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 -1.57 270.33M -1.76 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.90M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Two Harbors Investment Corp. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 2,044,856,278.37% -14% -1.7% AGNC Investment Corp. 2,121,058,777.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is $14.25, with potential upside of 8.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Two Harbors Investment Corp. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 29.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.