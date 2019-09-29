Comparison of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 42 1.52 742.02M 1.72 24.58 TuanChe Limited 3 0.00 14.66M -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Twitter Inc. and TuanChe Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twitter Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 1,748,397,737.98% 18.6% 12.1% TuanChe Limited 502,605,595.17% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

Twitter Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TuanChe Limited are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. TuanChe Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Twitter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twitter Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Twitter Inc. has a -3.26% downside potential and an average price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares and 1.9% of TuanChe Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Twitter Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has 47.22% stronger performance while TuanChe Limited has -32.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Twitter Inc. beats TuanChe Limited.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.