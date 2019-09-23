Comparison of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 27 18.74 N/A -3.52 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.75 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twist Bioscience Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Liquidity

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Twist Bioscience Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is $162, which is potential 17.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares and 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation has stronger performance than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.