Comparison of Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Both Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.61 N/A 1.37 10.98 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility and Risk

Twin Disc Incorporated has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Twin Disc Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Twin Disc Incorporated and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 104.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and Hudson Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 65.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has weaker performance than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.