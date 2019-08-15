Comparison of Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.45 N/A 1.37 8.80 CSW Industrials Inc. 62 2.90 N/A 2.99 23.59

Table 1 highlights Twin Disc Incorporated and CSW Industrials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc Incorporated. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CSW Industrials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twin Disc Incorporated and CSW Industrials Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Twin Disc Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, CSW Industrials Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSW Industrials Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. CSW Industrials Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Twin Disc Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares and 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while CSW Industrials Inc. has 46.04% stronger performance.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats Twin Disc Incorporated on 11 of the 10 factors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.