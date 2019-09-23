Comparison of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Since Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 17.41 N/A -1.31 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.57 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Twilio Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Twilio Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Twilio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Twilio Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Twilio Inc.’s average price target is $155.38, while its potential upside is 37.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twilio Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 6.8%. Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.