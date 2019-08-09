Comparison of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 129 21.87 N/A -1.31 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 157 9.07 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 demonstrates Twilio Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twilio Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Twilio Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

Twilio Inc. has a 14.70% upside potential and an average price target of $153.11. On the other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s potential upside is 27.65% and its average price target is $182.61. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Twilio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twilio Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 84.4% respectively. Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has stronger performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.