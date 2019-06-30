Comparison of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|8,668
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
