Comparison of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 8,668 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.