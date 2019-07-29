Comparison of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Since Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Twelve Seas Investment Company and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twelve Seas Investment Company 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 74.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.2% respectively. 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Twelve Seas Investment Company on 7 of the 8 factors.