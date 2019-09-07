Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 45.64%. Competitively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
