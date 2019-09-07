Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 45.64%. Competitively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.