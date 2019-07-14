Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 161.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.85% -0.29% 1.65% 4.7% 0% -0.29%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 3.85% stronger performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.