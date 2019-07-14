Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|161.08
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|-0.85%
|-0.29%
|1.65%
|4.7%
|0%
|-0.29%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 3.85% stronger performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
