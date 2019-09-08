Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.