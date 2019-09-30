Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 0.00 68.78M 0.08 135.87

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 672,994,129.16% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 41.37% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.