Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|0.00
|68.78M
|0.08
|135.87
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|672,994,129.16%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 41.37% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
