Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.