Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
