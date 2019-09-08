Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.