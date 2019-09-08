Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.