Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.