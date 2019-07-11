Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.