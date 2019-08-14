Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
