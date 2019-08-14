Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.