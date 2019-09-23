Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.88 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.