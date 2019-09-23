Comparison of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|23
|13.88
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
