Comparison of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|306.43
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
