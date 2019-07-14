Comparison of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 306.43 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.