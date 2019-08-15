Comparison of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|93.90
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 91.31% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
