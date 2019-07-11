Comparison of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.97 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25.88, with potential upside of 15.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.