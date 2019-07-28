Comparison of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 56.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.