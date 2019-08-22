Comparison of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) and Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) compete with each other in the Printed Circuit Boards sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A 1.22 8.60 Kimball International Inc. 16 0.86 N/A 1.00 17.36

In table 1 we can see TTM Technologies Inc. and Kimball International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kimball International Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TTM Technologies Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TTM Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Kimball International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6% Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

TTM Technologies Inc. has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kimball International Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTM Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Kimball International Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. TTM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TTM Technologies Inc. and Kimball International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TTM Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 26.17% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of TTM Technologies Inc. shares and 65.4% of Kimball International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of TTM Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Kimball International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5% Kimball International Inc. -1.03% 0.87% 6.51% 26.02% 7.9% 22.2%

For the past year TTM Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Kimball International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kimball International Inc. beats TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.