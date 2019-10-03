Comparison of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 47 2.66 14.44M 1.08 43.40 Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 3.25 32.06M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TTEC Holdings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TTEC Holdings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 30,432,033.72% 14.9% 4.7% Quad/Graphics Inc. 324,493,927.13% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Quad/Graphics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TTEC Holdings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 83.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has 64.23% stronger performance while Quad/Graphics Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.