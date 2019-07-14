Comparison of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

This is a contrast between TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 37 1.40 N/A 0.77 48.51 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 241 10.20 N/A 9.15 28.88

Table 1 demonstrates TTEC Holdings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FleetCor Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TTEC Holdings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $257.78, while its potential downside is -11.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TTEC Holdings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 96.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors TTEC Holdings Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.