Comparison of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.50
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.60
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 279.43% and its consensus target price is $9.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|-10.79%
|-12.6%
|-15.69%
|0%
|0%
|-24.03%
Summary
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
