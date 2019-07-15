Comparison of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.50 N/A -1.53 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.60 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 279.43% and its consensus target price is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. -10.79% -12.6% -15.69% 0% 0% -24.03%

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.