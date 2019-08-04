Comparison of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
|Costamare Inc.
|5
|1.52
|N/A
|0.26
|23.37
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Costamare Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Costamare Inc.
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Costamare Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Costamare Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Costamare Inc.’s potential upside is 22.81% and its average target price is $7.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Costamare Inc.
|3.61%
|13.56%
|0.67%
|20.36%
|-12.23%
|37.36%
Summary
Costamare Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
