Comparison of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.30 0.00 Costamare Inc. 5 1.52 N/A 0.26 23.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Costamare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Costamare Inc.’s potential upside is 22.81% and its average target price is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% are Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.