Comparison of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.45 N/A -1.52 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 11 0.09 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Top Ships Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Top Ships Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Top Ships Inc.’s -0.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. Its rival Top Ships Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Top Ships Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share owned by insiders are 33.3%. Comparatively, Top Ships Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited had bullish trend while Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Top Ships Inc.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.