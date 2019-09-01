Comparison of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.87 N/A -8.48 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 648.66% for TrovaGene Inc. with average target price of $14. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 30.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 45.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.