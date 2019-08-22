Comparison of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 29.55 N/A -8.48 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.75 N/A -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 464.52% for TrovaGene Inc. with average target price of $14. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 1,028.96%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.