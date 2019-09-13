Comparison of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.10 N/A -8.48 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TrovaGene Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.