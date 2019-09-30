Comparison of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 270,838,811.46% -145.6% -109% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,039,315.20% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.