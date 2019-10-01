Comparison of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TrovaGene Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 270,838,811.46% -145.6% -109% Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,551,854.66% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 75.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.