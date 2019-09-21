Comparison of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

This is a contrast between Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.38 N/A -6.43 0.00 Moog Inc. 87 1.03 N/A 4.65 17.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Triumph Group Inc. and Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Group Inc.’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Moog Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Triumph Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Moog Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Moog Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Triumph Group Inc. and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Triumph Group Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential downside is -18.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Triumph Group Inc. shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Moog Inc. beats Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.