Comparison of Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 2.92 N/A 2.04 15.27 Mackinac Financial Corporation 16 2.57 N/A 0.94 16.31

Table 1 highlights Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mackinac Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Mackinac Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Mackinac Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.2% Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mackinac Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of Mackinac Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.7% of Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Mackinac Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08% Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.