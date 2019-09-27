Comparison of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

As Money Center Banks companies, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 20 0.96 24.13M 1.92 10.97 Opus Bank 21 0.72 22.47M 0.75 29.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Opus Bank. Opus Bank has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Opus Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Opus Bank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 118,516,699.41% 12% 0.9% Opus Bank 106,392,045.45% 2.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Opus Bank’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Opus Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Opus Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Opus Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Opus Bank

Summary

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. beats Opus Bank on 9 of the 13 factors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.