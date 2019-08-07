Comparison of Trio-Tech International (TRT) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International 3 0.29 N/A 0.48 6.94 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.06 N/A 1.62 17.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trio-Tech International and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trio-Tech International’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trio-Tech International and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 0.00% 7.9% 4.8% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.54 beta means Trio-Tech International’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Trio-Tech International’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trio-Tech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trio-Tech International and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 82.6%. Trio-Tech International’s share held by insiders are 36.12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52%

For the past year Trio-Tech International has stronger performance than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats Trio-Tech International.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.