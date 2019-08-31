Comparison of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mosaic Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.