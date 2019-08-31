Comparison of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mosaic Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
