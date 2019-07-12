Comparison of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Trinity Merger Corp.
