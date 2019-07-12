Comparison of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Trinity Merger Corp.